Patriots fans unsure about Brady’s future

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Fans of the New England Patriots hold a sign that reads, “Please Stay Tommy” as they take on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — While New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick was his usual tight-lipped self speaking to the media at Gillette Stadium Sunday, fans in Seekonk had plenty to say about the future of the team.

A playoff game loss to the Tennessee Titans has ended the Patriots season and Tom Brady’s 3-year contract with the team. And while Brady has said he wants to play football until he’s forty-five, some fans aren’t so sure it will be with New England.

“He might want to win a championship in another division, so I think that’s something he hasn’t accomplished yet and it could be next on his list,” Bill Teixeira said.

“If he left it would be a sad day for Patriot Nation, but I think he’s probably looking at it. If he’s not going to get what he needs to finish his career here I think he still desires to play, so he’s going to have to decide where he’s going to go,” Steven Gosetti said.

Fans we spoke with agreed that the team needs some big changes for the dynasty to continue.

“I think it’s time for some restructuring. The offense really suffered this year, some poor choices with the roster and they could have done better,” Teixeira said.

“I don’t think this is the end of the era. Like I said I think he’s going to sign a two-year contract and move forward with that. I think he will have a little more say in how the team is structured,” Gosetti said.

When asked about the future following Saturday night’s season-ending loss, Tom Brady said he has no plans to retire, but didn’t want to speculate about the future.

“I love playing football. I don’t know what it looks like moving forward,” Brady said.