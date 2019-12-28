Patriots fans get the chance to don all six Super Bowl rings

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Patriots fans have the opportunity to be part of the teams history and try on their six championship rings.

Rings from Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII will be on display at the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Patriots quest for ring number seven continues Sunday at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12 as the they take on the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium for the final regular game of the season.

With a win, the Pats will clinch a first round by in the playoffs.

