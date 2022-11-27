FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are allowing University of Virginia staff and players to use one of their team planes so they can attend the funerals of three players killed earlier this month.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed on a charter bus November 13 after returning home from a class trip.

A fifth student was also shot, but survived.

The entire Virginia football team are attending all three funerals, the first of which was Saturday for Perry.