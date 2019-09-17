Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Part of I-195 East partially reopened after crash in Dartmouth

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Part of I-195 East in Dartmouth is now partially reopened after a serious crash closed the highway early Tuesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on I-195 East near Faunce Corner Road around 2:30 a.m.

Mass. State Police tell Eyewitness News the two vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Crews will be on the scene for several more hours to make repairs to a damaged guardrail, Mass. State Police say.

One lane of traffic has reopened on I-195 East as crews work to clear the area.

Police said injuries were reported. It is unclear, however, how many or the extent of those injuries at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams