Part of I-195 East partially reopened after crash in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Part of I-195 East in Dartmouth is now partially reopened after a serious crash closed the highway early Tuesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on I-195 East near Faunce Corner Road around 2:30 a.m.

Mass. State Police tell Eyewitness News the two vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Crews will be on the scene for several more hours to make repairs to a damaged guardrail, Mass. State Police say.

One lane of traffic has reopened on I-195 East as crews work to clear the area.

Police said injuries were reported. It is unclear, however, how many or the extent of those injuries at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into our newsroom.