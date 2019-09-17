Part of I-195 East closed after crash in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are investigating after a serious crash in Dartmouth closed I-195 East early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police responded to 195 East near Faunce Corner Road around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One lane of traffic has now reopened on I-195 East as crews work to clear the area.

Update #2: One lane now open to traffic in this area https://t.co/6qeOEXdqAm — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) September 17, 2019

UPDATE: Portion of highway *CLOSED* – Traffic being detoured off I-195 East at Exit 12 due to crash clean-up. @wpri12 https://t.co/ZNTamLlsRP — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) September 17, 2019

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into our newsroom.