Part of I-195 East closed after crash in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are investigating after a serious crash in Dartmouth closed I-195 East early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Police responded to 195 East near Faunce Corner Road around 2:30 a.m.
According to police, two vehicles were involved in the crash.
One lane of traffic has now reopened on I-195 East as crews work to clear the area.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into our newsroom.