COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The parents of a missing 18-year-old from Massachusetts spoke Friday outside of the Columbus police headquarters.

Shaunna O’Connell, the mayor of Taunton, Massachusetts, and her husband, Ted, traveled from their hometown, approximately 40 miles south of Boston, pleading for help and to offer more details on their daughter, Riley O’Connell, who has been missing since early Wednesday morning.

In a statement Wednesday, Shaunna said her daughter has been receiving treatment for nearly a month at Evoke Wellness at Hilliard. She said Riley sometimes goes by the names Tiffany Rose or Tiffany Silva, and that Riley is without her vital medication.

Riley was last seen at about 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of Scioto Darby Road. She is about 5 feet 5 and 130 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair with red tips and was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink shirt.

During Friday’s news conference, Shaunna provided more details and background that may help identify Riley. Shaunna said that Riley may also be wearing a nose ring or stud and that she wasn’t wearing shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Shaunna also said Riley “somehow met two men”, one white, one Black, and that she “really needs her medication.” Riley has no phone or identification and is not familiar with the Columbus area, according to her parents, who will be staying in the city until Riley is found.

“(Riley) struggles with mental illness (but) we don’t know why she left,” Shaunna said. “She presents very well; you wouldn’t know she has any challenges.”

Riley’s parents ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call Hilliard police at 614-334-2324, Columbus police at 614-645-2358, or 645-4624. If anyone sees Riley, call 911 immediately.