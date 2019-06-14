Parents devastated after flowers dug up, stolen from daughter’s gravesite

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Losing their only child was hard enough for Darlene and Steve Tetreault back in 2011, but last Thursday the parents relived their grief all over again.

Their daughter, Mirissa Medeiros, died after her car struck a deer and rolled over. Medeiros was 22.

Last Thursday, Steve Tetreault visited his daughter’s grave to find some newly planted flowers, ground cover, succulents and mulch were now gone.

In all, roughly $250 to $300 dollars worth, but it was the pain of losing their daughter again that took the biggest toll.

“I just felt like, “How many times can you go through this and feel like it’s even possible that your heart can be broken again? After it’s in a million pieces after losing your only child?” Darlene Tetreault said to Eyewitness News on Friday.

Tetreault says to their knowledge, her daughter’s grave was the only one affected.

She says since her daughter’s death, visiting Oak Grove Cemetery has become a ritual.

Her husband Steve visits daily, sometimes multiple times per day.

“He finds a lot of peace here,” Tetreault said.

Unfortunately, Tetreault says it’s not the first time something like this has happened.

She says friends have left trinkets by the grave, only to discover they’d be gone the next day.

Tetreault says she and her husband have not filed a report with police but they have notified the cemetery.

Chris Parayno, director of cemetery and tree divisions told Eyewitness News to his knowledge, the grave was not in any violation of the property, and there are preliminary discussions on how to prevent this from happening again.

Tetreault says there is some hope, and people who have already heard her story want to help.

“We are so grateful and so touched that people want to help or see who has been doing things like this,” Tetreault said.