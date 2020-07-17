Pandemic pushes back embattled former mayor’s trial to 2021

SE Mass

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP/WPRI) — The trial of a Massachusetts mayor facing federal investment fraud and extortion charges has been postponed indefinitely after being delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Federal Court Judge Douglas Woodlock told a pretrial conference over Zoom that trials for former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia and his former chief of staff and campaign manager Genoveva Andrade could not be scheduled until at least January.

Woodlock said criminal trials could resume in September, but the court will prioritize incarcerated defendants over those out on bail.

