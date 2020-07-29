Pandemic protocols force RMV customers to wait outside, even in a heat wave

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Operational changes at the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) means customers are now required to wait in line outside, even in the oppressive heat and humidity.

Customers like Dighton resident Jocelyn Goulart said waiting in line for hours outside the Fall River RMV during a heat wave is just another headache in the process.

“I had a friend who came to register his car and he was here for like three hours,” Goulart said. “He was talking to other people who also hadn’t been seen for, like, three hours.”

The RMV is currently operating by appointment only and, due to the pandemic, is not allowing customers to wait inside the building.

Goulart said she understands why they have to wait outside, but wishes the RMV would think of their custromers on hot days.

“I know they can’t because of the pandemic, but I wish they had drinks out here. I wish I had brought water,” she said. “I only had coffee, so I was sucking on ice cubes.”

An RMV employee tells Eyewitness News that he and his coworkers try to move the line into places with most share, and allow people to sit in their cars and wait to escape the heat.

He said some days have longer wait times than others, and encourages everyone to bring a bottle of water just in case.