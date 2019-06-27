Owners of 5 closed nursing homes cited for wage theft

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The owners and operators of five Southeastern Massachusetts nursing homes that shut down last month have been issued nearly $85,000 in citations for not paying dozens of workers, the office of Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday.

The nursing homes – located in New Bedford, Fall River and Dighton – were placed into receivership in April after the health department found patients were not receiving adequate care and employees weren’t being paid.

Healey’s office says Joseph Schwartz, who owns and operates New Jersey-based Skyline Healthcare and previously owned four of the now-defunct nursing homes, and Michael Schwartz, who ran the remaining facility, failed to pay a total of $64,749 to 106 employees, provide pay stubs to 369 employees, and provide their payroll records upon Healey’s request.

“Skyline’s owner and operator stole from their employees and created staffing shortages that endangered the health and safety of their elderly residents,” Healey said. “We expect nursing home operators to maintain the safe and dignified environment that residents and workers deserve.”

Healey’s office began to investigate Skyline after receiving several complaints from workers at the nursing homes, who said they were paid late for two pay periods and their paychecks could not be cashed due to insufficient funds.

The receiver, KCP Advisory Group, relocated more than 200 residents and closed all five nursing homes by late May.