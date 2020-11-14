Over 200 grams of suspected cocaine found in Fall River apartment

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested Friday, after police say they conducted a search warrant of his apartment and found over 200 grams of suspected cocaine.

Officials said many suspicious items were found in 25-year-old Jeriane Roman’s apartment.

Detectives say they located many items in the kitchen, including a ziplock bag containing 252 grams of suspected cocaine, a bag of white powder, four boxes of sandwich bags, two digital scales and a box of baking soda. All of these items are commonly used for the selling, managing and distribution of cocaine.

A search of Roman’s bedroom was also conducted where officials say they located over $62,000 in cash, a handgun loaded with nine rounds of ammunition and a second handgun loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. A money-counting machine was also found, according to police.

Roman has been arrested and charged with the following, according to the Fall River Police Department:

1. Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams

2. Possession of a Class B controlled substance

3. Unlawful possession of a firearm without an FID card

4. Unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm

5. Unlawful possession of ammunition without an FID card

6. Unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device

Krystin Beaulieu contributed to this article.