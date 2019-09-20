OSHA investigating following industrial worker death

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration are looking into the death of a tree service worker in Swansea.

According to James Lally with the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA opened an inspection with Bowen Tree Service on Thursday.

Thursday morning, Taylor Bowen, 28, of Rehoboth was working at a home on Deborah Lane when he was hit by a tree limb while up in a bucket truck.

Bystanders attempted CPR after Bowen was lowered to the ground, however, he was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

Eyewitness News has learned Bowen worked for a family business alongside his father.

