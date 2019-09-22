Open house held at new Dartmouth Police Department headquarters

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An open house is being held at the new Dartmouth Police Department headquarters on Sunday morning.

Members of the department will be on-hand to provide tours of the new facility, as well as answer questions from members of the community.

There will also be a variety of police vehicles and equipment on display for children and families to explore up close.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to celebrate the opening of the police station with members of the department,” Chief Brian Levesque said.

The event will also include a ribbon cutting celebrating the new station.