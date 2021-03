NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — One person was killed in an early morning crash in New Bedford.

According to Lieutenant Scott Carola, around 2 a.m., police were called to a serious single car accident on Route 18 near Walnut St.

Police said that two people were found inside the car when they arrived on the scene.

One of the victims had serious injuries and died.

The New Bedford Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.