SEEKONK, M.A. (WPRI) — One person was taken to the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation after a fire at 11 Tyringham Road. It happened before 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Seekonk Fire Chief, Sandra Lowery says the person was transported to a Rhode Island hospital. A dog was also treated at the scene but died.

Along with Seekonk fire and police, a 12 News crew on scene also saw fire crews from Rehoboth, Barrington and the Providence Canteen.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.