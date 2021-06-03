One injured in Taunton stabbing

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Taunton Thursday morning.

Police responding to a multi-family home on Dean Avenue just before 8 a.m. found one person with what they believe to be three stab wounds.

The victim was treated at the scene before they were transported to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Taunton Police Lt. Eric Nichols.

Nichols said the incident took place inside the home, and a person of interest was taken into custody.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident,” Nichols told 12 News at the scene. “We believe that the persons are known to each other at this time, and we don’t believe there is any danger for the community.”

Detectives continue actively investigating the incident.