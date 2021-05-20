One dead after Massachusetts house fire

WEBSTER, Mass. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a three-alarm house fire not far from Rhode Island’s border in Webster, Massachusetts.

Crews responding to a home on High Street around 10 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the side of the building and a woman stranded on the roof. She was rescued using a ladder borrowed from a neighbor.

The fire quickly escalated making the conditions dangerous while searching for a second person trapped inside, according to Webster Fire Chief Brian Hickey.

“The conditions of the building were very bad. I had to pull my crews out, because the fire was starting to really come over their heads,” Hickey said. “Once we got things situated, back in place where they needed to be, we put them back in and we located the person inside the building.”

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The State Fire Marshal and Massachusetts State Police are handling the investigation.