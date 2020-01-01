On anniversary of Four Winds fire, residents reflect on how far they’ve come

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — On a day many people look forward to new challenges and goals, a group of Fall River residents is taking the time to pause and reflect on the day they lost their homes.

Former residents and the first responders who worked to save them gathered for a vigil at the Four Winds Apartments on New Year’s Day, one year after a deadly crash and fire that destroyed one of its buildings.

Debra and Jack Steele were just one of the dozens of families affected.

“We made it out so that’s the important thing,” Debra Steele said.

Police said Judith Mauretti, 72, lost control of her car and drove into the boiler room and ruptured a natural gas line.

Mauretti was pronounced dead at the scene and her passenger, Linda Leahey, 75, died the following day at the hospital.

“By the time we got around to the front of the building, the flames were on all three floors already,” Debra said. “It just went up so fast.”

All 68 units were gone in a matter of minutes, displacing 80 people as a result.

Happening Now: Some of the nearly 80 people displaced following the Four Winds Apt fire are gathering to mark one year since they lost their homes.



Some are in good spirits, others are understandably emotional. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/YnKptUe75F — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) January 1, 2020

“They were scattered all over the place, we had to count those people and make sure no one was in the building,” Director of Emergency Management Richard Aguiar recalled.

Soon after the fire, the community came together to support those who were affected through toy drives, clothing collections and fundraisers.

“People can say what they want about Fall River, but when it’s needed, they are there,” Debra said.

Families at the vigil tell Eyewitness News they are slowly but surely getting back on their feet, with some of them finding other units in the same complex.

“They say get up, brush yourself off, start all over and we had to do it all over again,” Debra said. “But we had a lot of support from family and friends and, if it wasn’t for the people that helped us, I don’t know where we’d be.”

The lot where the apartment building used be to now sits empty. It was demolished in the days that followed in an effort to completely extinguish the fire.