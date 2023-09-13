WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A 107-year-old Westport man known as “Fast Eddie” has passed away.

Edmond Beaulieu died peacefully in his sleep at home, according to his obituary.

He was the town’s oldest resident and was known to be a car enthusiast. He got his nickname for how quickly he walked around local car shows.

In the past, his friends and family celebrated his birthday by organizing a classic car parade. For his 105th birthday, his family made him the star of a billboard on I-195.

He leaves behind nine children and more than 70 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

His funeral is scheduled for Monday.