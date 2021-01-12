Oldest Canada lynx, longtime resident of New Bedford zoo, dies

Calgary, a 20-year old Canada lynx at the Buttonwood Park Zoo, has died. (Photo courtesy: BPZoo)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo community is mourning the loss of a male Canada lynx.

Calgary had called the New Bedford zoo home since 2009.

At 20 years old, Calgary was recognized as the oldest-living Canada lynx at an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited facility.

Cal, as he was affectionally called by zookeepers, would often be seen snuggled up in one of his den boxes with his mate, a 7-year-old lynx named Sylvie.

Calgary & Sylvie (Photo courtesy: BPZoo)

The laid back cat was beloved by zookeepers, who say they already miss him.

According to Buttonwood Park Zoo officials, Calgary required specialized care and dieting due to his age.

“The almost record-breaking longevity of Cal is a testament to the high quality and expertise of care provided here at the Zoo,” Keith Lovett, director of the Buttonwood Park Zoo said. “Zoo staff will dearly miss Cal, but they take solace in knowing how impactful his presence at the Zoo was in inspiring guests to appreciate his species and to protect natural environments of North America.”

Cal’s health was in decline when the decision was made to put him down on Dec. 26.

“During his examination it was determined that Calgary was suffering from end stage kidney disease as well as there being evidence of potential cancer,” Dr. Erica Lipanovich, the Zoo’s staff veterinarian said. “Due to his poor prognosis and advanced age, the decision was then made to humanely euthanize him.”