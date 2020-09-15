Old auto business in Raynham destroyed by fire

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ An old Raynham business sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after flames tore through the building Monday afternoon.

Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said the fire broke out just before 1 p.m. at Reliable Auto Sales & Repair on Route 44.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames pouring from the back of the building.

Firefighters from Taunton, Lakeville, Middleboro and Bridgewater responded to the scene to help knock it down, while members of the Easton Fire Department provided station coverage.

It took crews several hours to get the fire under control, LaCivita said.

He said no one was inside the building at the time because the auto business isn’t open.

The building, LaCivita said, sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage. Overall, LaCivita estimates the fire caused $800,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.