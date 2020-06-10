1  of  2
Live Now
Replay of US Senate Primary Debate between Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

Ohio murder suspect captured in Fall River

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Troy Duncan Capers II (Photo: Columbus Police Department)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man suspected of shooting and killing another man after a bar fight in Ohio earlier this year has been arrested in Fall River.

Troy Duncan Capers II, 37, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning at an apartment on Cook Street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

After getting into a fistfight at a Columbus bar, police allege Capers left to retrieve a gun then returned and shot the victim around 1:40 a.m. on January 4.

The victim, Joseph Edward Fisher, 27, was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, our sister station WCMH-TV reported.

Police said they received word from the U.S. Marshals Service in Ohio that Capers may have fled to Massachusetts. Working with local U.S. Marshals, they developed leads on three potential addresses where he may have been staying and set up surveillance there, which resulted in his arrest.

Capers was expected to be arraigned Wednesday as a fugitive from justice. Police said prosecutors will work with Ohio authorities to arrange for his return to face charges in the homicide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com