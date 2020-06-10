Ohio murder suspect captured in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man suspected of shooting and killing another man after a bar fight in Ohio earlier this year has been arrested in Fall River.

Troy Duncan Capers II, 37, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning at an apartment on Cook Street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

After getting into a fistfight at a Columbus bar, police allege Capers left to retrieve a gun then returned and shot the victim around 1:40 a.m. on January 4.

The victim, Joseph Edward Fisher, 27, was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, our sister station WCMH-TV reported.

Police said they received word from the U.S. Marshals Service in Ohio that Capers may have fled to Massachusetts. Working with local U.S. Marshals, they developed leads on three potential addresses where he may have been staying and set up surveillance there, which resulted in his arrest.

Capers was expected to be arraigned Wednesday as a fugitive from justice. Police said prosecutors will work with Ohio authorities to arrange for his return to face charges in the homicide.