SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Testing has revealed what most likely caused the deaths of more than two dozen wild birds in Swansea over the past few weeks.

Town officials announced Thursday that six swans and a goose tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, otherwise known as the “bird flu,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Officials said 24 swans and a goose have died since March.

Officials assured there have been no reports of the avian flu spreading to people or livestock in the area. The town will continue to monitor the situation and conduct further testing if needed.

Residents are urged to stay away from wild birds to avoid spreading the disease.