Officials identify victims of deadly New Bedford fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that killed two people and left 40 without a home in New Bedford early Monday morning.

Tomas Gomez-Delacruz, 49, and Juan Macario-Mejia, 40, both of New Bedford, were found dead after the fast-moving fire destroyed two apartment buildings on Acushnet Avenue, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. and by the time crews arrived, the flames had a good head start and were stubborn to put out, acting Fire Chief Scott Kruger said Monday.

One of the buildings also collapsed, making it harder for firefighters to get inside.

Kruger said the fire seemed to have started in a place that was central to both buildings. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

