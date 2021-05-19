Officials ID teen, man killed in Fall River park shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a shooting near a Fall River park that claimed the lives of two people, including a teenage boy.

The victims were identified Wednesday as Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, and Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, both of Fall River.

The teen’s family visited the scene of the crime Wednesday as they grieve over their loss and detectives work to figure out who’s responsible.

The shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on 5th Street, in the area of Griffin Park. A 12 News crew on scene saw at least a dozen shell casings in and around the playground.

Police said they arrived to find Sanjurjo and Mills suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to area hospitals and pronounced dead.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital by private vehicle then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where he’s now being treated. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said he’s expected to recover.

A foot chase followed the shooting, police said, but it’s unclear at this time if anyone was apprehended. No word so far on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said police will increase patrols in the area.

“These people have been hanging around on this street for a little bit too long and getting too comfortable and we are going to just have to move them along,” he said.

There will also be an increased police presence in city schools, along with grief counselors and crisis response intervention, according to Superintendent Dr. Matthew Malone.

Sanjurjo was a student at the Resiliency Preparatory Academy, Malone said, while Mills was a former student of Fall River Public Schools.

He also said many students were in and around the park at the time of the shooting.

“The safety, wellness, and security of our students and staff are always our highest priority,” Malone said in a statement. “We ask that you remain vigilant in our collective efforts to uphold safety and always if you see something, say something.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the recently departed, their families, friends, and loved ones,” he added.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Mills’ funeral expenses. So far, it’s raised more than $1,300.

Malone said the district is working with police on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 672-8477.