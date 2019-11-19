Officials ID Taunton teen killed in Route 24 crash

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A 16-year-old Taunton boy killed in a crash last week on Route 24 will be laid to rest later this week.

The boy was identified on Tuesday by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office as Gemmini Wehrli.

Wehrli was a junior at Taunton Alternative High School, according to Superintendent John Cabral. His obituary states he was born in St. Petersburg, Florida.

A funeral service for Wehrli will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Boule Funeral Home on Broadway in Fall River, preceded by calling hours starting at 4 p.m.

The crash that claimed Wehrli’s life took place just after 8:30 p.m. last Thursday on Route 24 North near Exit 10 in Freetown. The DA’s office said he was a passenger in a car that hit the guardrail and rolled over after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer. Wehrli was ejected from the car as a result then hit by an oncoming vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two vehicles and three other passengers of Wehrli’s car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of a third vehicle involved was not injured, according to the DA’s office.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to collect donations for Wehrli’s family. As of noon Tuesday, more than $12,000 had been raised toward a $15,000 goal.

In a letter to parents, Cabral said grief counselors will be available at the school for students having trouble coping with the loss.