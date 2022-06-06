DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has released the name of the Fall River man who was killed in a crash in Dighton on Friday night.

Christopher Raposo, 46, was riding his motorcycle around 9:30 p.m. when he allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Elm and Main streets and struck the side of a black Subaru, the DA’s office said.

Raposo was ejected from his seat and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, a 48-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing, but the DA’s office says charges are unlikely.