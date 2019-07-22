Officials ID man who died after being pulled from water in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man died over the weekend after he was rescued from the water at Swansea Town Beach.

The man was identified Monday by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office as Jason Davis, 39.

Police said Davis was swimming Sunday evening when a friend of his noticed he was in trouble and called for help.

Bystanders were performing CPR on Davis when first responders arrived, according to police. First responders took over until an ambulance pulled up to take Davis to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.