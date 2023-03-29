NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The man who died Tuesday in a rooming house fire in New Bedford has been identified as 59-year-old Manuel Moreira.

Moreira lived on the fourth floor of the Acushnet Avenue building, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

At least five others were injured in the fire and one person is still missing. Crews are currently searching for that person using a drone as they demolish the building, piece by piece.

“Our goals today are number one, find that person and number two, kind of look at the area of origin where we believe the fire started, if it’s safe to do so, get in there and see if we can determine a cause or origin of the fire which obviously is important,” New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Tuesday with thick, black smoke pouring into the neighborhood as flames quickly engulfed the building.

Residents who tried to escape say when they opened their doors they couldn’t get out. Kruger said firefighters rescued at least three residents, while others leapt from their windows.

Jason Gilmore told 12 News he had to jump from the building if he was going to make it out alive.

“All I saw was smoke. I was trying to make it down the stairs but couldn’t make it down those stairs,” he recalled. “The fire was coming up too quickly and the smoke was too much so we were trying to get out from the fire escape with the people from the third. But the time it got like this we were trying to make it down the fire escape. It was too… it was too much.”

A portion of Acushnet Avenue is blocked off as investigators continue working on the scene.

More than two dozen people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross and Seven Hills Behavioral Health.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.