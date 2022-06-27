TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire and police officials continue to investigate an incident last week that claimed a man’s life at a Taunton home.

The man was identified Monday as Michael Messina, 58, of North Easton, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.

Officials say Messina was electrocuted Thursday morning while working on the third floor of a home on Danforth Street. He was removing an antenna which made contact with a power line.

The incident sparked a fire which was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters.

Messina did not live at the home, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported.

While the incident remains under investigation, officials noted that foul play is not suspected.