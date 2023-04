FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Taunton River Thursday night, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials responding to Atlantic Avenue in Fall River around 6 p.m. found a man floating in the water.

The man, identified as 64-year-old John Boday of Fall River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA’s office said foul play is not suspected.