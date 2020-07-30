Officers rescue unresponsive 2-year-old from Taunton pool

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after officers pulled an unresponsive 2-year-old boy from a pool in Taunton Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. at a home on Washington Street.

Officers were on scene within less than a minute, police said, and began performing CPR immediately after the child was rescued from the pool.

The child was transported by ambulance to Morton Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Boston Hospital.

Police said the child is breathing on his own, but there are no other updates on his condition.

Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said commended his officers on responding to the call as quickly as they did.

“The quick actions of both the police and fire personnel is a testament to their training and ability to act under very stressful circumstances,” Walsh said.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the child to fall into the pool.

