Officers deliver baby in car outside Bridgewater Home Depot

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Two Bridgewater police officers were thankful to have arrived in time to help a Taunton woman give birth inside of a parked car early Wednesday morning.

The Bridgewater Police Department said Herkins Francois called 911 around 2:40 a.m. Francois told the dispatcher his wife, Latonia, was in labor and he was concerned they wouldn’t make it to the hospital in time.

Police said Francois ended up pulling into the parking lot of the Home Depot on Pleasant Street, where both officers met up with the family.

After realizing the baby was on its way, the officers jumped into action and helped Latonia deliver the couple’s third child in the backseat of their car.

First responders arrived shortly thereafter and transported Latonia and the newborn baby to Brockton Hospital.

Both Latonia and her son, Herkins Francois Jr., are doing well.