Officers catch suspect breaking into Fall River photography studio

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a man suspected of breaking into a Fall River photography studio last week, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the South Main Street business last Tuesday to investigate a reported breaking and entering.

Police said once the officers arrived, they found Joseph Costa, 33, inside the building.

Costa was arrested and has been charged with breaking and entering, possession of a burglarious instrument, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.

This is not Costa’s first run-in with the Fall River Police Department. Police said he has been charged numerous times in the past for similar crimes.