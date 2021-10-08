Officer shot in Brockton released from hospital; suspected gunman, victim identified

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate the hours-long stand-off that ended with two people dead, and an officer shot.

Brockton officers responding to several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of 62 Taber Street around 5:45 p.m. were shot at by a suspect in the second-floor window of the home, according to Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

One officer, who has not been identified, was shot four times and taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. He has since been released, the DA’s office said Friday.

The gunman, identified as Kevin Serpa, 32, retreated back into the home, where he lives, prompting the hours-long stand-off.

Massachusetts State Police officers and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, an investigation ensued and a perimeter was set up in the densely populated neighborhood.

Around 9:30 p.m., Serpa left exited his home, and shot himself outside, the DA’s office said. He was transported to Good Samaritan where he was pronounced dead.

Officers later found Christopher Gomes, 28, of Brockton, dead inside a vehicle near the home.

Police say this was not an act of random violence.