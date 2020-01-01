Officer pulls woman from burning car in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth police officer is being credited with saving a woman’s life when her car went up in flames.

According to police, Officer Colby Cusson was on patrol Monday when he saw the vehicle on fire in the median on State Road. As he approached, he noticed the driver was still inside and quickly removed her from the vehicle and began to render medical aid.

The woman was then taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment while Dartmouth firefighters responded to put out the flames.

Police later discovered that the vehicle wasn’t properly registered nor insured so the driver was cited for that along with failing to stay within marked lanes.