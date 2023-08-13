FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — An off-duty firefighter in Fairhaven is being praised for helping a toddler in a near-drowning incident over the weekend.

Jesse Lacerda said he heard someone yelling to call 911 while he was out in his backyard Saturday afternoon.

He immediately jumped over his fence to help administer CPR to the 1-year-old. A short time later, officials said the child was breathing again and was taken to the hospital.

The Fairhaven Fire Department said there is “no doubt” the actions of both Lacerda and other bystanders made a difference.

“In this job, even when you’re off duty, you’re on duty,” Lacerda recalled. “When I heard the 911 call, I do what I do, I ran over to see what was going on and if anyone needed help, and when you see a child, it hits differently.”

The department said they commend Lacerda, who’s also an Army veteran, for taking over CPR for a family member.

“He’s always stepping up, we’re extremely proud and grateful for what he did and I’m sure the family is also,” Kevin Gonsalves said. “It goes to show you firefighters go above and beyond.”