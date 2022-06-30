FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Registered nurse Lois Wilding will wear her Truesdale nursing cap one last time on Saturday.

Wilding, a Charlton Memorial Hospital nurse, will retire after more than 50 years working with Southcoast Health.

“I have had a wonderful nursing career,” Wilding said. “God has given me good health to continue my passion for 50 years.”

Wilding always wanted to be a nurse, graduating from Truesdale Hospital School of Nursing in 1972. She still wears her Truesdale cap and is known for keeping in touch with her patients.

She is currently the hospital’s full-time nursing supervisor, a role she took on in 2009. Previously, she was the night nursing supervisor. Wilding also worked at Sarah Brayton Nursing Center, a doctor’s office and in home care.