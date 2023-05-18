SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Not Your Average Joe’s in Seekonk will soon close its doors for good.

The Fall River Avenue restaurant’s last day open is next Saturday, according to Chief Financial Officer Joe McGuire.

McGuire said the restaurant “never recovered post pandemic.”

“When we first opened there it performed well, but now it loses money every week and we simply can’t afford to subsidize the losses,” he explained in a statement.

The Seekonk restaurant’s employees are being given the opportunity to work at other Not Your Average Joe’s locations.

The Not Your Average Joe’s on Bald Hill Road in Warwick is still open.