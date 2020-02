MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a Norton woman dead.

Police said the driver of a Honda Accord – only identified as a 34-year-old woman from Mansfield – crashed into a guardrail at the Mansfield rest area off of Interstate 95. It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the woman was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she later died. She was the only one hurt in the crash, police said.

