Norton police sergeant to be laid to rest Tuesday

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Norton Police Detective Sergeant Stephen Desfosses, who died “after a courageous battle with COVID-19,” is set to be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Desfosses was a 30-year veteran of the force.

The Defosses family and the Norton Police Department expressed their gratitude for the citizens and businesses of the town for the, “outpouring of support for Stephen, his family, and the police department during this difficult time.”

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be very limited access at St. Mary’s church during the funeral.

The police department and Defosses’ family asks that those who wish to pay their final respects, to do so along the procession route to the church.

The procession will enter Norton on Mansfield Avenue around 1:15 p.m., then take a right onto West Main Street to St. Mary’s church on Power Street.