Norton police sergeant dies ‘after courageous battle with COVID-19’

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Norton Police Department is mourning the loss of Detective Sergeant Stephen Desfosses, who died “after a courageous battle with COVID-19,” according to Norton Police Chief Brian Clark.

Clark said Desfosses was a 30-year veteran of the force.

He was also the commander of the department’s Detective Division, a shift supervisor, training officer and commander of the Norton Police Honor Guard.

“He was a loyal, trusted and dedicated member of this department,” Clark said. “We thank the community for the outpouring of support shown to the Desfosses family and the members of the Norton Police Department during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced once they are finalized, Clark said.

This isn’t the first time an officer has died after contracting COVID-19 in Bristol County. A Taunton officer died on Christmas Eve, soon after testing positive for the virus.