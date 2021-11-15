Norton officer charged with OUI in hit-and-run crash that injured woman

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Norton patrol officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend.

Officer Joshua Archer was driving drunk when he hit a woman’s car at the intersection of West Main Street and Taunton Avenue early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police believe Archer, who is an eight-year member of the Norton Police Department, was turning right onto Taunton Avenue from West Main Street when he sideswiped the woman’s vehicle, which was stopped at the traffic light.

The woman suffered injuries in the crash that aren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Archer took off after briefly speaking with the woman, though he was arrested after police found him in his vehicle on Taunton Avenue.

Archer, 31, has been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

He will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation within the department.