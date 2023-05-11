TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Norton man who stabbed his father to death and seriously injured his stepmother has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Gary Bergantim, 38, faced a judge Thursday and was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed assault with intent to murder.

Prosecutors say on Feb. 7, 2021, Gary, while holding a knife, went over to 60-year-old Jorge Bergantim and 55-year-old Lucia Bergantim’s Taunton home to watch television with his father.

Gary Bergantim

Jorge wasn’t home at the time so Lucia made small talk with Gary until he arrived and they sat on the couch.

A short time later Jorge asked Gary if he had been taking his medications and told him he didn’t look well, according to prosecutors. Gary then turned and began stabbing Jorge.

“While the stepmother was in the kitchen making chicken soup, she heard the father start to yell, ‘No Gary! No Gary!’ and ‘Run sweetie, Run!'” the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.

Lucia tried to stop Gary by wrestling the knife from him but he broke her fingers and stabbed her too, the DA’s office said.

Jorge eventually collapsed near the front door, the DA’s office said, and Lucia fled to a neighbor to call for help.

“I stand before you today a completely broken lost individual who has lost every sense of normality,” state prosecutor Michael Scott said on behalf of Lucia.

Lucia was rushed to the hospital with at least six stab wounds and Jorge with at least 12 stab wounds. Jorge later died on Feb. 10.

“Gary has stolen the normalcy, peace, stability, sanity and ability to function,” Lucia’s statement said.

Lucia wrote in her statement her injuries caused her to be unable to work and that she has struggled financially without Jorge.

She told 12 News off camera she didn’t read her statement aloud in court because the case started to bring back all of the emotions of the incident 823 days ago.

“I have cried every single day since. I miss holidays with my family because it doesn’t feel right celebrating without Jorge,” Lucia’s statement continued.

Gary also received 15 to 20 years for the assault charge against his stepmother, concurrent to his life sentence.

He is currently being held at Bridgewater State Hospital.