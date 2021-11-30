Norton man killed in crash while riding scooter

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A 28-year-old man died Monday night after he was involved in a crash while riding a scooter in Norton.

Police said crews were called to North Worcester Street around 9:30 p.m. and found a bystander performing CPR on a man in the roadway.

Officers and fire personnel started rendering first aid but the man, identified as Mark Sullivan, of Norton, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sullivan’s scooter collided with a car driven by an 18-year-old man, who was not injured, according to police.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said, and the crash remains under investigation.

A portion of North Worcester Street was closed for about four hours due to the crash, but it has since reopened.

