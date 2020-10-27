Norton farm offering $1K reward for safe return of missing goat

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of one of its goats, or information on the goat’s whereabouts.

The farm first posted about Blossom on Sunday, asking if any visitors had seen the small black goat or “anything of the ordinary like a goat outside of a corral.”

On Monday, the farm made another post announcing the reward, adding that no questions would be asked if Blossom is returned.

“She was not wearing her jacket at the time of her disappearance,” the post also said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary at (508) 285-6451, (508) 431-6182, or via Facebook messenger.