North Scituate woman dies days after New Bedford motorcycle crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A North Scituate woman involved in a motorcycle crash in New Bedford over the weekend has died, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said 24-year-old Krystal Gerardo succumbed to her injuries at St. Luke’s Hospital late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred Sunday evening on Acushnet Avenue when the motorcycle, which was being driven by a 28-year-old New Bedford man, struck a guardrail, according to the DA’s office.

Gerardo was a passenger on the motorcycle. The DA’s office said the driver was also injured in the crash and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation at this time.

It’s unclear whether Gerardo or the driver were wearing helmets, or if the driver will be facing any charges related to the crash.