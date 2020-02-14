North Dighton residents charged with stealing truck-load of scrap metal from business

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Belliveau, Rachael Martin

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Two North Dighton residents were arrested and charged with stealing a truck-load of scrap metal from a local business, according to the Dighton Police Department.

Justin Belliveau, 40, and Rachael Martin, 27, are accused of stealing from Zeke’s Custom Wheels on Winthrop Street around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers responded to the business after receiving several reports of suspicious activity.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the duo in the back of a building near a truck loaded with scrap metal and other items stolen from the business.

The suspects also had a double-edged knife and a samurai-type sword in their possession, police said.

Both are being charged with larceny from a building, possession of burglarious tools, possession of a dangerous weapon and trespassing with a motor vehicle.

