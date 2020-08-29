North Carolina man charged in Fairhaven shots fired incident

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Carolina man is facing charges following a shooting incident in Fairhaven early Saturday morning.

Christopher Gaskill, 24, of Granstboro, North Carolina, was charged with discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a firearm without a license, assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, and possession of a large capacity firearm in commission of a felony.

According to Fairhaven Police, officers responded to Main Street shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a fight and shots fired. Upon their arrival, they found three men standing in the street near a 2011 white BMW.

A police investigation revealed Gaskill and his cousin got into an argument inside the vehicle. According to police, Gaskill then took out a handgun and fired one round at his cousin, narrowly missing his head. He’s also accused of pistol whipping the victim.

Police said Gaskill and the two other people in the car then fought over the gun, which was fired two more times. No one was hit, but the bullets penetrated the front windshield and floorboard of the car, according to police.

Gaskill was treated at the hospital and is being held at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford. He’s expected to be arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court.