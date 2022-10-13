NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Attleboro woman is hoping the death of her dog will spark change in her neighborhood.

Doreen Mackie lives on Mendon Road and tells 12 News the speeding on the cut-through to Route 1 is out of control.

It came to a head three weeks ago, when her dog Bailey was hit by a driver.

Mackie said the man was behind the wheel of a landscaping truck and was driving over the speed limit when he attempted to stop short for a school bus.

“There was a gentleman that was driving too fast on our road,” Mackie explained. “[He] swerved over a white line and into my driveway where my grandkids were playing … my dog heard the truck coming and jumped in front of the two grandkids, who are 6 and 8, and saved them.”

The 6-year-old Springer Spaniel was killed instantly.

The children were not hit, but Mackie said they are horrified by what they saw.

“My grandkids will not come to my house anymore,” she said. “The kids across the street witnessed this … and everybody is just traumatized by this.”

Mackie said Bailey was being trained to do K-9 Nose Work.

“She was going to be working in cancer research to help patients,” she said. “She could sniff cancer in anybody. She was the best dog ever.”

Mackie and her neighbors are now taking action against speeding drivers.

There are now signs lining the Mackie’s and her neighbors’ front lawns that read “30 mph means 30 mph,” referencing the road’s speed limit.

Outside of Mackie’s home is also a photo of Bailey, which she hopes will serve as a reminder to other drivers.

Mackie said she’s working with town leaders on a solution, such as installing speed bumps or adding more police patrols.

But for now, she’s hoping drivers will see the signs and abide by the law, all while she holds her grandchildren a bit tighter.

“It could have been them, and I’m very grateful that it wasn’t them,” Mackie said. “But still losing a part of your family is horrible.”

The North Attleboro Police Department did not cite the driver for the incident. A spokesperson for the records department explained that officers did not deem it necessary.